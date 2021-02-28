All the Details on Giuliana Rancic's Sexy 2021 Golden Globes Look

Watch : Golden Globes 2021 Fashion Forecast: Regina King & More

Giuliana Rancic is giving us classic Hollywood glamor with a twist at the 2021 Golden Globes.

The E! host is looking absolutely beautiful in a classic sleeveless black dress with a super-sexy thigh-high slit and silver accents while hosting E!'s red carpet coverage on Sunday, Feb. 28 and her stylist Ashley Guereque is sharing all the scoop on G's statement-making look exclusively with E! News.

"My inspiration for this year's Golden Globes look was to create a polished, classy and elegant style on the beautiful Giuliana," Guereque shared. "This beautiful gown created by Genny, an Italian designer, brought such pride to Giuliana to be worn on the red carpet."

As for accessories, Guereque added, "With such an elegant look I felt the jewelry needed to be as equally stunning. And with the help of Happy Jewelers, I created a layer of diamonds on her wrist and a gorgeous pop with her earrings and ring to finish off the look."