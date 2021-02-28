The Crown Star Josh O'Connor Reveals He Initially Turned Down the Role of Prince Charles

Watch : Josh O'Connor Actually Didn't Want to Audition for "The Crown"

Prince Charles has arrived!

OK, well technically his onscreen portrayer, The Crown star Josh O'Connor showed up in style at 2021 Golden Globes on behalf of the Netflix royal drama, which earned the most nominations. But the actor revealed to E!'s Karamo on Live From E!: Countdown to the Golden Globes that he nearly passed on the change to play the real-life royal.

"It's kind of embarrassing, really," O'Connor admitted. "I think I was working another job and I got a phone call saying, 'Would I want to come in and read for Charles?' I mean, it was a terrible mistake!"

As Julia Roberts once said in Pretty Woman: Big mistake. Huge! So why was O'Connor so hesitant to join The Crown's third season, especially when the show was already such a huge hit?