All the Details on Sarah Hyland's Glamorous and Affordable Golden Globes Beauty Look

Spilling the beau-tea!

The 2021 Golden Globes are officially in full swing—and in true Hollywood fashion, our favorite stars are showing up and showing out for the fanciful affair. Of course, we wouldn't expect anything less given this is the ceremony that kicks off awards season.

While the night is just getting started, there's already one celebrity making us swoon with her Golden Globes look: Sarah Hyland.

The Modern Family actress turned heads while hosting the Live From E!: Countdown to the Golden Globes. She oozed with glamour wearing a fiery red off-the-shoulder gown that featured a voluminous pleated skirt and curve-hugging bodice. She dazzled in a Monique Lhuillier design.

Sarah's old Hollywood-inspired fashion wasn't the only thing worth raving over because her beauty was just as fabulous. For one, the 30-year-old star's crimson-colored ensemble perfectly complemented her new red hair, which she debuted earlier this week.

But best of all? The award-winning actress used wallet-friendly products, proving you don't need to break the bank to look like a million bucks. Luckily, E! News has all of the details on Sarah's red carpet glam.