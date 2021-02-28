Karamo’s Heartwarming Golden Globes Message Will Inspire You to Follow Your Dreams

After years of challenges, Karamo's dreams have finally become a reality.
On Saturday, Feb. 27, The Queer Eye star—who will host E!'s red carpet at the Golden Globes this year—penned an emotional post on Instagram about finally nabbing his dream job.
"7 years ago... I was struggling trying to balance a full time job to just get by, raising two kids alone & then rushing to a hosting class after my kids were asleep because I had a dream of being a television host," the former Real World: Philadelphia star shared. "7 years later: I'm an Emmy nominated host , hosting other shows and on Sunday I'm hosting the red carpet at the Golden Globes for @eentertainment."
Karamo continued his message by telling his followers not to "give up on your dreams."
"Please don't give up," he wrote. "It may be hard but your time is coming! I believe in you just keep believing in yourself! Please don't give up... I'm begging you! You're next! I'm crying while typing this because your dreams are real and will come true."
The inspiring words were met with much love. Carrie Ann Inaba commented on the post, "Love you and everything that's happening in your life is so well deserved!! You are magical." On My Block star Jess Garcia wrote, "And it's STILL only the beginning for you," while Hustlers star Trace Lysette added a heart emoji.
The culture expert began his TV career on The Real World in 2004, becoming the first openly gay man to appear on a reality show. In 2007, he learned he was the father of a then 10-year-old son, Jason, and received custody of him that year. He then adopted Jason's half-brother Chris in 2010.
Karamo told Parents in 2018 that he hopes his story inspires others to achieve their goals, no matter what life throws their way.
"When people hear my story, my hope is always that they start to believe that the life they want is possible for them because I am living the life I've always dreamed," he said at the time. "In our country being from immigrant parents, growing up black in the South, coming out at 16-years-old, being a teen parent… you would assume that my life would amount to nothing. And here I stand today. So, if I can do it… you can too!"
Now, you can see Karamo live out his wildest dreams on E!'s red carpet.