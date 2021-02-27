Bachelor Nation Stars Stand By Rachel Lindsay After She Deletes Instagram Due to Harassment

Instagram

Bryan Abasolo: "I love you, I appreciate you, I believe in you and I just wanted to let you know how proud of you I am. Keep going and never stop being you and fighting for what's right."

Katie Thurston: "I stand with Rachel Lindsay in everything that she is. I aspire to be as smart as she is. As fierce as she is. As entertaining as she is. As caring as she is. We'd all be lucky to have a Rachel Lindsay in our lives. While many of us do not know her personally, she has allowed us all to follow her. She has invited us into her life. Many have disrespected her. She has now deleted her IG account. I want my stance to be known. I will always be a Rachel Lindsay supporter. And if you are part of the hate she is experiencing, then unfollow me now. In the meantime, if you love and support her as much as I do, visit her website to learn about the various projects this talented woman is part of."

Becca Tilley: "The fact that we are in a place where people feel so comfortable being so hateful that someone's best option is to deactivate their Instagram account is appalling. Rachel Lindsay and other BIPOC have spoken out and against racism, calling for people to be held accountable, and asking for the Bachelor franchise to do better and the response that they receive on a daily basis is just more hate. People are so quick to use their time and energy to perpetuate the hate and fuel the fire instead of simply listening and being open to learning and growing. If you get mad about people being mad about racism, I would start there and ask yourself why."