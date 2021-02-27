Counting On's Justin Duggar and Claire Spivey Are Married 5 Months After Announcing Courtship

Watch : Duggar Family: How Many Grandkids & Counting?!

Another Duggar wedding is in the books: The famous family's 18-year-old son Justin Duggar is now a married man.

The 14th child of Michelle Duggar and Jom Bob Duggar, who appeared with his parents and his siblings on the TLC reality shows 19 Kids and Counting and spinoff Counting On, wed 19-year-old Claire Spivey on Friday, Feb. 26. The two shared a wedding photo and a joint statement with E! News.

"Today we have started a journey together that God crafted long before we ever knew it was meant to be," the couple said. "We are so thankful for the love of Christ that has brought our lives together and teaches us what real love looks like. There is no greater joy than marrying your best friend. We are thankful for the prayers and support so many have shown us through our engagement and look forward to this new chapter of our lives together as husband and wife."

Justin is the ninth child of Michelle and Jim Bob to tie the knot. He announced in September that he had begun courting Claire. Two months later, he revealed they had gotten engaged.

At their wedding, the bride wore a short-sleeve white bridal gown with a lacy bodice. The groom wore a navy suit. In their wedding photo, which was also posted on Instagram, Justin and Claire posed smiling in front of a home.