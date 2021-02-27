Paris Hilton Recalls How Fiancé Carter Reum "Tricked" Her With Romantic Proposal

Watch : Paris Hilton's Engagement Rings: A Complete History

Nothing in this world could have prepared Paris Hilton for her new fiancé Carter Reum's stealth proposal.

On The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Paris told the host how she suspected the entrepreneur, who she has been dating for just over a year, was going to pop the question months before he actually got down on one knee during their trip to a private island earlier this month.

"We had gone on another trip to Bora Bora for our anniversary and he had this really romantic dinner set up, with all these shells and things that said 'I love you.' Then the whole dinner I was expecting a ring to come on," the Simple Life alum explained. "Then, at the end, dessert came, and I thought there would be a ring in the cake. So at the end I was like, 'You know, I'm a little bit bummed, I thought you were going to propose. This would be the perfect place.'"

She added, "He said, 'When I do it, it's going to be incredible.'"