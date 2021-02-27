Victoria Monét Gives Birth to Her First Baby and Shares a Sweet Photo

Watch : Victoria Monét - 2020 Grammy Awards Glambot

Victoria Monét is a mom.

The 27-year-old singer-songwriter announced on Friday, Feb. 26, that she gave birth to her first child. She and partner John Gaines, a fitness model and trainer, are now the proud parents of a baby girl.

"Hazel Monét Gaines 2/21/21," Victoria wrote. "Mommy and Daddy love you so much!!! Welcome to the world."

In her post, Victoria included a closeup photo of baby Hazel squeezing her finger with her tiny fist, and John's larger hand resting on theirs.

John shared the same pic on his Instagram page, writing, "Hazel Monét Gaines 2/21/21 I love you @victoriamonet. Thank you for the best early birthday gift I could ask for. #girldad."

The music star announced her pregnancy back in December, sharing a photo of herself with a baby bump while wearing a goddess costume, as well as a letter to her unborn baby.

"To my baby, I thank you for choosing me as your mommy!" Monét wrote. "The core of me holds your life right now, and soon your life will be my core! I hold my head higher with the confidence you already gift. You are the best of me and I promise to protect you and be the best version of myself for you all ways, always. Hold my pinky with the grip of your little fingers until we can hold hands and walk through this world together rain or shine. You're forever mine. I got you."