Chrishell Stause Slams Keo Motsepe for "Playing the Victim" After Breakup

Chrishell Stause is not dancing around the subject of her breakup from Keo Motsepe. In fact, she's addressing it on her Instagram Stories.
The former Dancing With the Stars competitor took to social media to call out her ex, who seems to be spinning a different story about their split to his friends. She shared a screengrab of a report about their breakup, including a source quote that read, "Keo is heartbroken. He enjoyed his time with Chrishell and was 100 percent in it... He's had a tough time with his mom's passing, but he really wanted to make his relationship with Chrishell last."
In response to the outlet's report, Chrishell wrote, "Ok I TRULY wanted to keep this drama free, but playing the victim and bringing your mom into it is a step too far for me."
"I was also 100% in it as well," she continued, "until revelations told to me recently have made me question if you could even order a coffee without lying."
The Selling Sunset star appeared to preemptively defend her comments, saying, "Taking the high road is overrated sometimes."
Chrishell then shared an article titled "Liar, Liar: How to Break Free From Habitual Lying," which was accompanied by Beyoncé and Shakira's song "Beautiful Liar."
One person replied to Chrishell, warning, "I know ur upset but this isn't from his own mouth who knows who this person is and if this is an accurate representation of his feelings."
However, Chrishell assured the person, "I gathered all the facts before I posted. Don't worry. I know exactly where it came from."
For his part, Keo has not addressed their split, or Chrishell's allegations.
The real estate agent and Dancing With the Stars competitor's relationship started last December and appeared to be going well in recent days. Fans only began to suspect there was trouble in paradise when the two celebrities began posting inspirational quotes on their respective social media accounts.
Then, this Friday, multiple sources exclusively told E! News their relationship had come to an end "very recently," with two insiders saying the split was amicable. "They had a fun time together but in the end, decided it would be best if they part ways," a source close to Chrishell shared. "They are still friendly and cordial. It wasn't a messy breakup, just wasn't the right fit or right timing."
Clearly, something cha-cha changed within a matter of hours.