Brittany Cartwright Reveals How Pregnancy Struggles Strengthened Her and Jax Taylor’s Marriage

Dad to the rescue! Brittany Cartwright's pregnancy journey has not been an easy one. The mom-to-be, who is expecting her first child with husband Jax Taylor, has experienced everything from vomiting to heart burn as she awaits the arrival of their little boy.
Luckily, the former Vanderpump Rules star tells E! News she hasn't been going through it alone. Brittany exclusively shared how Jax is really stepping into the role of doting father and how her maternity challenges have actually improved their relationship.
"This pregnancy has been rough. I'm not going to lie," she says. "The all-day nausea and vomiting, heart burn, carpal tunnel—I've had it all!"
However, Brittany explains she's being taken care of: "Jax has really stepped it up and has been an amazing support. He's the first one to run to the bathroom when I'm sick. [He] will put a towel under my knees and get me a cold wash cloth for my neck."
Her Bravo beau brings her breakfast in bed every morning and has voluntarily taken on one chore in particular.
"[Jax] has even learnt how to use the dishwasher and has been doing the dishes regularly," she laughs.
Brittany, 32, is about 34 weeks along now and says "time is just flying." Her hospital bag is packed and the couple is ready to go when the time comes.
"We are just so excited to meet our little boy," the reality star gushed. "His nursery is coming along and almost finished. Jax helps take things out of the boxes but doesn't read instructions too well, so to be honest I'm the more handy one between the two of us!"
The spouses decided to part ways with Vanderpump Rules in December, and, since then, it sounds like Brittany has been in full nesting mode. She says she's been taking on some DIY projects and browsing through Etsy and Pinterest to find the perfect crafts. "It's just been so much fun and such a special time," Brittany continues.
As for her pregnancy cravings, the Jax and Brittany Take Kentucky alum says she can't get enough of fruit and, "Despite the horrible heartburn, I've been cravings spicy foods like crazy."
She adds, "We are just so thankful baby is healthy and we can't wait to have him in our arms!"
The couple is still super close with the cast of their show. After co-star Stassi Schroeder gave birth to her daughter last month, Brittany got a chance to meet baby Hartford a few weeks ago. She wrote on Instagram at the time, "I'm so in love and she makes me even more excited to be a Momma! I cannot wait to see our babies play together I'm crying just thinking about it!!"
Take a look at her latest glamour shots above.
