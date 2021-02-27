Prince HarryBlack History MonthGolden GlobesKardashiansWatch E!PhotosVideos

Shop Amanda Kloot's Fitness Must-Haves from Amazon

From chic workout sets to hand weights and gym towels, The Talk co-host and fitness guru has you covered!

By Emily Spain Feb 27, 2021 12:13 AMTags
E-Comm: Amanda Kloots Amazon Live

In case you missed it, fitness guru Amanda Kloots hosted a free workout and Q&A on Amazon Live to celebrate Bandier's launch on Amazon! After helping viewers break a sweat and tone up, The Talk co-host shared her favorite fitness must-haves like the Bandier x All Access Ultra High Rise Utility Pocket Legging and Bandier x WSLY Rivington Weekend Tank

And she shared some great advice about easing back into working out.

"You start, you just start. Don't say I'm going to start on Monday or March 1st or tonight, just start!"

For all her fitness must-haves on Amazon, scroll below! And don't forget to watch the livestream here.

Bandier x All Access Stash Pocket Bra

"It's a simple spaghetti strap with fun back details that give it a racerback. It's a great fit."

$78
Amazon

Bandier x All Access Ultra High Rise Utility Pocket Legging

"The material is soft yet it holds you in," Amanda shared during her live.

$108
Amazon

Hydracy Water Bottle with Time Marker

Stay hydrated with this chic water bottle that features time stamps to remind you to fuel up.

$28
$22
Amazon

Portzon Set of 2 Neoprene Dumbbell Hand Weights

With nine bold colors to choose from, these dumbbell hand weights will add a pop of excitement to your workouts.

$25
$20
Amazon

Bandier x WSLY Ecosoft Crewneck Sweatshirt

"It's the perfect quality of sweatsuit," Amanda said about this sweatshirt and the matching joggers. It also comes in Sage and Stone!

$138
Amazon

ProsourceFit Acupressure Mat Pillow Set

Thanks to 8,000 acupressure points and cushioned foam, this set will help stimulate blood flow and muscle recovery while promoting overall pain relief and relaxation. 

$26
$22
Amazon

Anker Soundcore Bluetooth Speaker

With a long-life battery and waterproof construction, this speaker is great for outdoor workouts or blasting some tunes in your home gym.

$30
$28
Amazon

Bandier x WSLY Rivington Weekend Tank

"It's so casual yet classic. You can wear it with white jeans, shorts or a skirt," the fitness instructor said about this tank during her Amazon Live.

$68
Amazon

Wise Owl Outfitters Microfiber Gym Towels

After breaking a sweat, these microfiber towels will come in handy!

$17
Amazon

