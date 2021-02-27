Simone Biles, Shonda Rhimes and More Black Women Who Inspire Us Daily

All hail these women.

While Black History Month is coming to a close, it's always a good day to be inspired by incredible Black women who are changing the world for the better—and making history in the process. From Olympic gymnast Simone Biles to Dr. Kizzmekia Corbett, the Black immunologist credited with developing a COVID-19 vaccine, and, of course, Vice President Kamala Harris, the first-ever Black person, person of South Asian descent and woman to hold the position in the United States, there are countless Black women who embody what it means to be awe-inspiring through their work, passions and talents.

Continuing to re-define what is possible, these are some of the Black women who deserve a major round of applause.