Nailed It! Teases Double the Trouble and Joey King In LOL-Worthy New Trailer

Just when we thought Nailed It! couldn't get messier.
On Friday, Feb. 26, Netflix released the trailer for Nailed It! Double Trouble, a spinoff for the hit baking competition. The new season, which premieres March 26 on the streaming service, features beloved Nailed It! hosts Nicole Byer and Jacques Torres as they oversee teams of two that attempt to recreate impressive treats in the hope of winning a $10,000 prize.
"Ooh, something smells a little fishy. Could it be Nailed It!? Yes, it is," Byer teases in the new trailer below. "This season is a team competition, double trouble. And, with double the help, maybe we'll get a better cake?"
We're not so sure about that! In fact, Torres is seen later quipping, "This is painful to watch."
Per Netflix's description of the upcoming season, Nailed It! Double Trouble will feature teams made up of everything "from best buds to brothers and sisters."
Most notably, actress Joey King will join the competition alongside her sister. As for the sweet treats they'll whip up? Netflix shared, "This season, we go far and wide for inspiration, ranging from delicious baked treats inspired by Greek mythology to sugary desserts from dear old Grandma."
This is just the latest spinoff for Nailed It! as the series had two holiday seasons in 2018 and 2019 respectively. The reality show is popular with fans and critics, with Nailed It! previously earning three Primetime Emmy Awards nominations. Namely, Byer's nomination for Outstanding Host for a Reality or Competition Program in 2020 was historic as she was the first Black woman to be nominated in that category.
Back in July, Byer reflected on her nomination in an exclusive chat with E! News. "I was like, 'I think I'm the first,' and it feels cool," she said. "It feels really f--king cool, to be honest. Also it's just like, God, I think 2008 is the first year they had the category, so it kinda sucks that it took 12 years."
We'll have to wait and see if Nailed It! Double Trouble earns Byer another nomination.
For a taste of what's to come, check out the new trailer above.
Nailed It! Double Trouble premieres Friday, Mar. 26 on Netflix.