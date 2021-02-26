Black History MonthLady GagaGolden GlobesTiger WoodsKardashiansWatch E!PhotosVideos

Watch the Teaser for Cruel Summer, Freeform's New Mystery Thriller

Freeform's Cruel Summer, from executive producer Jessica Biel, looks like the ultimate throwback mystery.

This summer, Freeform is heading back to the '90s. 

The network is debuting a new '90s-set psychological thriller called Cruel Summer, which follows the disappearance of a popular teen named Kate (Olivia Holt) and its impact on the nerdy Jeanette (Chiara Aurelia). 

"All signs point to Jeanette's guilt, but is Kate really who she seems to be?" the Freeform description reads. "Set over three summers and told through shifting points of view, the series challenges perception and follows how one girl can go from being a sweet outlier to the most despised person in America." 

The trailer shows three very different Jeanettes before, during and after her experiences with Kate and asks, "Who do you believe?" 

Cruel Summer is executive produced by Jessica Biel, who's got some serious experience both in teen dramas (7th Heaven) and perception-based mysteries (The Sinner), as well as growing up in front of the camera. 

photos
Renewed and Canceled TV Shows 2021 Guide

During a virtual TV Critics Association winter press tour panel on Friday, Biel said those experiences "culminated" in this show, allowing her to be a support system behind the camera. 

"I think what was extremely cool and what is extremely cool is that this is a project that I would have loved to do if I was their age," she said of Holt and Aurelia. "I would have loved to play one of these characters, and to be able to create something for young women younger than me—a couple years younger—is really exciting. To be in a space with the younger generation and really give them this platform to talk about hard things that these young people are going through is really exciting for me and it's something we want to do for all people, but especially for women and for girls." 

Watch the teaser below!

Cruel Summer premieres Tuesday, April 20 on Freeform. Keep up with all the upcoming premiere dates below! 

MTV
Floribama Shore (MTV) - Feb. 25

The MTV reality show is heading west for a vacation full of cowboys and snow for its fourth season, premiering Feb. 25.

AMC
The Walking Dead (AMC) - Feb. 28

The Walking Dead returns for the second half of season 10 on Sunday, Feb. 28.

NBC
The Voice (NBC) - March 1

Nick Jonas returns to The Voice beginning March 1 on NBC. 

The CW
The Flash (The CW) - March 2

The Flash returns on Tuesday, March 2.

Syfy
Wynonna Earp (SYFY) - March 5

Wynonna Earp will return for its final batch of episodes on Friday, March 5 on SYFY.

NBC
Good Girls (NBC) - March 7

Good Girls returns for season four, in which the Secret Service is beginning to close in on the ladies' counterfeit ring, on Sunday, March 7.

ABC
Station 19 (ABC) - March 11

Station 19 makes its spring return on Thursday, March 11. 

ABC
Grey's Anatomy (ABC) - March 11

Grey's Anatomy will return to tell us whether or not Meredith Grey survives COVID-19 on Thursday, March 11. 

ABC
A Million Little Things (ABC) - March 11

A Million Little Things returns with its spring premiere on Thursday, March 11 but then moves to Wednesdays beginning April 7.

YouTube
The Falcon and the Winter Soldier (Disney+) - March 19

Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan return as Falcon and the Winter Soldier in Disney+'s second Marvel series, arriving March 19. 

NBC
Superstore Series Finale (NBC) - March 25

Cloud 9 will be closing its doors on Thursday, March 25 with a one-hour series finale on NBC. 

Disney+
NEW: The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers (Disney+) - March 26

Lauren Graham stars as a mom whose son gets cut from the powerful Ducks hockey team, so she starts her own team. Emilio Estevez also stars and executive produces alongside Graham, and it premieres March 26. 

NBC
Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist (NBC) - March 28

After its winter finale on Feb. 9, Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist is taking a six-week break. It will be back on Sunday, March 28.

ABC
NEW: Pooch Perfect (ABC) - March 30

Rebel Wilson hosts a brand new dog grooming competition series beginning Tuesday, March 30.

NBC
NEW: Law & Order: Organized Crime (NBC) - April 1

Detective Stabler (Christopher Meloni) returns in Law & Order: Organized Crime on Thursday, April 1 in a two-hour crossover with Law & Order: SVU

NBC
Manifest (NBC) - April 1

Manifest returns for a third season that promises to reveal what happened to the passengers of Flight 828 on Thursday, April 1.

ABC
NEW: Home Economics (ABC) - April 7

Topher Grace is executive producing and starring in a new comedy about siblings in different economic brackets starting Wednesday, April 7.

The CW
NEW: Kung Fu (CW) - April 7

Olivia Liang stars in the CW's update of Kung Fu, premiering Wednesday, April 7. 

ABC
NEW: Rebel (ABC) - April 8

Katey Sagal stars in Rebel, a show inspired by Erin Brockovich. It premieres Thursday, April 8.

Disney+
NEW: Big Shot (Disney+) - April 16

John Stamos stars as an ousted NCAA coach who takes a basketball coaching job at an all-girls high school in this brand new series, coming to Disney+ on April 16. 

HBO
NEW: Mare of Easttown (HBO) - April 18

Kate Winslet plays a small-town detective solving a murder in the midst of her crumbling personal life, beginning April 18 on HBO.

Freeform
NEW: Cruel Summer (Freeform) - April 20

Freeform's new psychological thriller, from executive producer Jessica Biel, is set in the '90s and explores the disappearance of Kate (Olivia Holt) and its impact on nerdy wannabe Jeanette (Chiara Aurelia). It premieres Tuesday, April 20 on Freeform. 

Hulu
The Handmaid's Tale (Hulu) - April 28

The Handmaid's Tale returns for season four with three new episodes premiering at once on Wednesday, April 28. June (Elisabeth Moss) is now a rebel leader striking back against Gilead, but her quest for justice and revenge threatens to consume her and destroy her most cherished relationships.

The CW
DC's Legends of Tomorrow (CW) - May 2

DC's Legends of Tomorrow returns for season six on Sunday, May 2 at 8 p.m., at which point Batwoman will move to 9 p.m. 

CW
Dynasty (CW) - May 7

Dynasty returns for season four on Friday, May 7. 

Hulu
Shrill (Hulu) - May 7

Shrill returns for its third and final season with Annie (Aidy Bryant) energized by her breakup and her newfound momentum at work. It premieres Friday, May 7 on Hulu.

Disney+
High School Musical: The Musical: The Series (Disney+) - May 14

Season two of the show with the best title on TV premieres May 14 on Disney+. 

Hulu
NEW: Marvel's M.O.D.O.K. (Hulu) - May 21

Patton Oswalt stars as a supervillain who's been ousted from his evil society and still has to deal with his crumbling marriage in a new animated comedy, coming to Hulu on May 21. 

HBO
In Treatment (HBO) - May

Uzo Aduba stars in a reimagined continuation of the therapy drama, 10 years after its last season aired. It premieres on HBO in May.

Disney Plus
NEW: Loki (Disney+) - June 11

Tom Hiddleston returns as the God of Mischief in his very own crime thriller TV show, premiering Friday, June 11 on Disney+. 

photos
View More Photos From Spring 2021 TV Premiere Dates

