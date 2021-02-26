Prince HarryBlack History MonthGolden GlobesKardashiansWatch E!PhotosVideos

Family of Lady Gaga’s Dog Walker Offers Update on His Recovery After Shooting

Lady Gaga's dog walker Ryan Fischer was shot walking her French bulldogs, who were stolen during the attack. Now, his family is speaking out about his recovery.

Ryan Fischer, the dog walker who was shot while out in Hollywood with Lady Gaga's French bulldogs, is expected to make a full recovery, his family said in a new statement. 

"Thankfully, Ryan is receiving extraordinary care in the hospital right now and his doctors expect him to make a full recovery," the Fischer family told E! News. "We cannot possibly say enough to thank all of the first responders, nurses and doctors who have worked so tirelessly to care for Ryan."

Gaga's two dogs, Gustav and Koji, were stolen during the ordeal. The A Star Is Born actress has put out a $500,000 reward for their return. A third canine, Asia, is said to have escaped and was later recovered. According to Fischer's family, she has provided them with much support during this difficult time.

"Of course, we also want to thank Lady Gaga who has shown nothing but non-stop love and concern for Ryan and our family right from the outset," they said. "Ryan loves Gustavo and Koji as much as Lady Gaga does; so we join in her plea for their safe return."

On Wednesday, the "Born This Way" singer was photographed in Italy, where she is reportedly filming Gucci, a drama in which she stars as Patrizia Reggiani, the ex-wife of Maurizio Gucci. Patrizia was convicted of hiring the hitman who murdered her former spouse. 

Lady Gaga/Instagram

Joe Germanotta, Gaga's father, told NBC News that working out of the country has made the situation "even more difficult" for the star.

 

"The family is devastated and we're still suffering," he told NBC News over the phone. "If the people that abducted Koji and Gustav are listening or hear this, please don't hurt those guys, those animals, just let them go. They did nothing wrong and they're sweet dogs. They should just let them go. I plea. That's my plea to the kidnappers."

