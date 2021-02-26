Chrishell Stause and Keo Motsepe Break Up After 2 Months Together

Watch : Chrishell Stause Shares Details on Relationship With Keo Motsepe

Two months after dancing into a romance, Chrishell Stause and Keo Motsepe have broken up.

A source close to the Dancing With the Stars pro exclusively confirms to E! News that he and the Selling Sunset star called it quits "very recently." According to the insider, "They may get back together but likely, at this point, they won't."

A separate source close to Chrishell added, "They had a fun time together but in the end, decided it would be best if they part ways. They are still friendly and cordial. It wasn't a messy breakup, just wasn't the right fit or right timing." A third source reiterated that it was "a mutual breakup and they are still friendly."

As fans may recall, the duo first sparked relationship rumors with PDA photo in early December 2020 after Chrishell, 39, appeared on the ABC competition series. Though they weren't paired together—Chrishell was partnered with Gleb Savchenko while Keo, 31, was paired with Anne Heche—it appeared they formed a close bond.

"They are dating and it's very new," a source told E! News at the time. "It happened after they were both eliminated from DWTS and were able to hangout with other people."