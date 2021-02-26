Black History MonthLady GagaGolden GlobesTiger WoodsKardashiansWatch E!PhotosVideos

Our Place Flash Sale: How to Score $50 Off the Always Pan

Now you can get Instagram's favorite pan for $95 compared to $145!

By Emily Spain Feb 26, 2021 7:42 PM
The internet's favorite pan is on sale!

If you've been eyeing Our Place's Always Pan, it's time to seal the deal while it's on sale. When you use code FFFALWAYSPAN at checkout, you can score the 8-in-1 pan for $95 compared to $145. 

In case you're unfamiliar with the Always Pan, it's a non-toxic, nonstick ceramic coated pan that is designed to replace eight traditional cookware pieces. It offers ultimate convenience with a custom stainless steel steamer basket, nesting beechwood spatula with integrated spoon rest, and pour spouts. And it comes in six bold hues to match any kitchen's aesthetic.

For the pan that will change your life, scroll below!

The Instagram-Worthy Cookware I Can't Get Enough Of

Always Pan

Say goodbye to takeout and clutter with the hottest pan on the market! The lightweight pan features non-toxic ceramic coating and replaces eight traditional cookware pieces. Make sure to use code FFFALWAYSPAN at checkout to receive the $50 discount!

$145
$95
Our Place

