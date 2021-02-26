Watch Carly Pearce Freak Out Over Her 3 ACM Award Nominations

Watch : Carly Pearce Knocked Out Her Front Teeth Before 2020 CMAs

Carly Pearce is very happy now.

After earning not one but three nominations a the 2021 American Country Music Awards, the superstar took to Instagram Feb. 26 to share excitement.

"My mom and I were waiting for the @acmawards nominations announcement this morning and then I got THE call from @scottborchetta," she captioned a video which showcased the moment she heard the news. "He tells me I have not one but THREE and one of those is FEMALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR!! I truly have no words. Thank you thank you thank you, gonna go cry all day."

In the video, Carly is giddy as she answers the call from Big Machine Records' Scott Borchetta, who barely gets out the word "congratulations" before she screams "I can't believe this!"

In addition to the Female Artist of the Year nod, Carly's song with Lee Brice "I Hope You're Happy Now" earned a nomination for Single of the Year and Music Event of the Year.

Her peers in the country music world were quick to share their support for the artist. Jennifer Wayne commented on Carly's post, "Yessss sister!!!!!!!!!! So deserving! Superstar." Rachel Wammack added, "SO PROUD." Lindsay Ell wrote, "YES MAAM!!! So proud of you."