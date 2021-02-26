See Skeet Ulrich's Flirty Comment on Lucy Hale's Sexy New Picture

Watch : Lucy Hale & Skeet Ulrich Pack on the PDA

Skeet Ulrich is adding more fuel to those Lucy Hale romance rumors.

On Feb. 25, the Pretty Little Liars actress took to her Instagram to share a throwback photo, shot by Cibelle Levi, which she captioned, "i miss new york."

The post gained over 1 million likes and thousands of comments, but it's the Riverdale star's reaction that's really raising eyebrows. After seeing the photo that Hale, 31, posted to her Instagram, Ulrich, 51, replied, "My goodness!!"

The flirty comment comes days after the rumored new couple were seen enjoying each other's company for a PDA-packed lunch date in Southern California. A source close to the Katy Keene alum exclusively told E! News that the pair were set up through mutual friends.

"They know a lot of the same people in the acting circle and connected recently. It's very new," the insider explained. "They are both really into each other and have been dating for about a month."