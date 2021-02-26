Charlie Sheen Reflects on His Regrets 10 Years After "Tiger Blood" Phase

Ten years ago, Charlie Sheen was "#winning." Only not really.

In March 2011, the highest-paid actor on TV was famously fired from his CBS comedy series Two and a Half Men after he publicly insulted its creator Chuck Lorre and went on a series of now-famous profanity laced rants. Nowadays, he calls it a juvenile meltdown.

"People have [said to] me, 'Hey, man, that was so cool, that was so fun to watch. That was so cool to be a part of and support and all that energy and, you know, we stuck it to the man," Sheen told Yahoo! Entertainment in comments posted on Thursday, Feb. 25. "My thought behind that is, 'Oh, yeah, great. I'm so glad that I traded early retirement for a f--king hashtag.'"

The outlet said Sheen has regrets about his behavior. "There was 55 different ways for me to handle that situation, and I chose number 56. And so, you know, I think the growth for me post-meltdown or melt forward or melt somewhere — however you want to label it — it has to start with absolute ownership of my role in all of it," he said. "And it was desperately juvenile."