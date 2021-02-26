You Need To See Lana Condor’s New Pink Hair

Lana Condor is switching up her style.

The 23-year-old actress took to Instagram on Feb. 25 to debut her pastel pink tresses—writing, "Did a thing." The hair transformation comes shortly after Condor released her song "Anyone Else But You" with Anthony De La Torre.

"Get 'Anyone Else But You' to 5 mil streams and I'll keep it," she posted in regard to her new look. "U know I love my pink."

Th star can thank Dimitris Giannetos for the 'do. According to his bio, the hairstylist has styled several celebrities like Camila Cabello and Britney Spears.

"L A N A Condor," Giannetos wrote in a separate post. "Go PiNK or go home!"

In addition, Condor gave a shout-out to her makeup artist Anton Khachaturian, who has also worked with Tia Mowry and Katherine McNamara. And it looks like her fellow To All the Boys I've Loved Before cast members couldn't get enough of her new locks.

"UMMMMM WHO GAVE YOU THE RIGHT?" Janel Parish commented with a fire emoji. Added Madeleine Arthur, "Love is in the hair."