Keith Urban Explains Why Nicole Kidman Was "Whacked" by an Audience Member at the Opera

Watch : Keith Urban & Nicole Kidman Preach Importance of Music Fans

Keith Urban sings "The Fighter," but this was a tricky moment to put up a fight.

After hearing this story, we're certainly wondering what we would have done in this situation. As the country star recalled during a radio interview on Australia's The Kyle & Jackie O Show, he, his wife Nicole Kidman and her mom were at the Sydney Opera House reportedly in January when they had a shocking experience.

As Urban noted, he had never been to the opera before in his life and noted her was "sensitive to the etiquette." At the end of the "bloody great" performance, he recalled everyone cheering and then saw people begin to stand up. After more joined in, Urban and Kidman got up, too. Unfortunately, who would have known giving a standing ovation would lead to getting hit? The performer said a man behind them unexpectedly "whacked" the Oscar winner with his opera program.

"It was a bit of a pickle that I was in," Urban said, noting he was a husband who wanted to defend his longtime love. "Took a lot of restraint—I was pretty upset."