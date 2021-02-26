Steve Harvey Reveals What He Really Thinks About Daughter Lori Harvey Dating Michael B. Jordan

Steve Harvey is setting the record straight on what he thinks of Michael B. Jordan.
During the Feb. 25 episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live, the Family Feud host shared what he thought of his daughter dating the Creed star. However, before he got there, he had to clear up one tiny detail.
"He is a nice guy, yeah, but he is not the sexiest man alive to me at all," the comedian said, referencing the actor's given title of 2020's Sexiest Man Alive by People. Of course, the 64-year-old believes he is the sexiest man walking. As he explained, "All these people I'm paying for. Hell, if that ain't sexy, what is?"
He continued, "I've never been attractive, I knew that. That's why I had to come up with these damn jokes, but this kid—I like him."
Jimmy Kimmel told the dad of seven that he's "fortunate" to have Michael dating Lori and recalled the super romantic Valentine's Day they had together.
As fans may recall, the new couple went Instagram official back in January and have been making the internet jealous ever since.
"He rented out, like, the whole aquarium for your daughter," the late-night host explained. While the fans buzzed about the major display of love, Steve was less impressed.
"Yeah, well, good luck, homie," he said. "You know, Valentine's come every year, I don't know if you know how this works or not, but I don't know how you gonna top that. But good luck, partner."
Steve went on, "I mean, it was really nice what he did, you know, I'm happy for him. He's a great guy, met his father and everything, but uh—that's was a lot. I don't know where he's gonna go from here, so hopefully, you know, maybe he'll make Creed 4, 5 and 6."