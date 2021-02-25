The Handmaid's Tale Gets a Season 4 Trailer and Premiere Date

Watch : Elisabeth Moss Wants a Rom-Com Next...Or Else!

The rebellion begins on April 28.

That's when season four of The Handmaid's Tale premieres on Hulu, and June (Elisabeth Moss) is now fighting a war against Gilead after her escape. The trailer promises an intense war ahead, and the season description indicates that June's fight gets extremely personal.

"June strikes back against Gilead as a fierce rebel leader, but the risks she takes bring unexpected and dangerous new challenges," the Hulu logline reads. "Her quest for justice and revenge threatens to consume her and destroy her most cherished relationships."

On a virtual TV Critics Association panel on Thursday, Moss teased that both June and the villainous Aunt Lydia (Ann Dowd) are both seeking power "in very different ways and with different objectives." The season will explore what "real power" means, depending on who has it.

Showrunner Bruce Miller explained that Lydia is "obsessed" with June, and while these two women are enemies, they're also "inextricably linked," and that plays out this season.