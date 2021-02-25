Paris Hilton Says She "Can't Imagine Being Controlled" Like Britney Spears

Paris Hilton continues to rally behind her old friend Britney Spears, whose personal turmoil is detailed in a shocking new documentary.

The New York Times Presents: Framing Britney Spears was released on Hulu earlier this month and documents the 39-year-old pop star's rise to fame, her treatment by the tabloid media and paparazzi and current life under a controversial conservatorship that was implemented in 2008, after she was hospitalized for psychiatric treatment. The program features interviews and appearances by fans and friends, including Paris.

The 40-year-old socialite and reality star, who partied with Britney in 2006 (and has said they invented the selfie together), has expressed support for the #FreeBritney movement on social media and said last September in a Radio Andy interview on SiriusXM that adults should be able to live their lives without being controlled. A clip was shown in the documentary. On Thursday, Feb. 25, Paris echoed such remarks on a new episode of her new iHeartRadio podcast This Is Paris.

"I haven't spoken to her in a few months. I haven't even watched the film yet, because I've been so busy," Paris said. "But I heard it's just a really sad movie. It makes me really feel for her, because she's such a sweet girl and has such a big heart and I just can't imagine being controlled like that. You know, when you're an adult and you've worked your whole life for building this empire and then just to be treated like a child, it's just not fair."