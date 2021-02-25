Winnie Harlow Brings Breakfast at Tiffany to Moschino's Fashion Week Show

Winnie Golightly? Model Winnie Harlow stunned at the Moschino fashion week show in Milan, which had the model channeling major Audrey Hepburn in Breakfast at Tiffany vibes.

This year, in order to abide by social distancing regulations due to the coronavirus pandemic, Moschino's creative director Jeremy Scott got particularly creative with how he presented the brand's fall/winter 2021 collection.

In lieu of a typical runway show, the looks were presented through a film titled Jungle Red. He told CNN, "I've been very fortunate to be able to find another way of expressing myself outside of the traditional fashion show with having everyone gather together, which is not possible this time."

The name of the film is an homage to the 1939 George Cukor film The Women—which famously features not a single man onscreen—and opens with women heading to a nail salon to get their nails painted with the latest hot color, the titular Jungle Red.

Winnie rocked a black dress and loads of pearls to appear in the above short film, which also features stars like Hailey Bieber, Dita Von Teese, Soo Joo Park, Stella Maxwell and Precious Lee.