Andra Day Reveals the "Heartache" and "Trauma" She Channeled to Play Billie Holiday

Andra Day didn't just go through a physical transformation to play Billie Holiday in The United States vs. Billie Holiday, she also went through a taxing emotional journey.
The 36-year-old singer and actress is opening up about portraying to iconic jazz singer for E!'s "Ones to Watch" video series celebrating Black History Month.
"Obviously I was a fan of hers long, long before this, since I was 11 years old. But I still read Lady Sings the Blues a few times," Day told E! News exclusively. "I read every book I could get my hands on, read every magazine article. Disparaging articles, positive ones, ones about her fashion. Studying the FBI even. It was the emotional work, that was the really challenging thing for me. There was a lot, a lot of work, a lot of research, a lot of transformation, but it was definitely worth it. She is worth it and I do believe god wanted this story told."
In the film, Day sings Holiday's famous song "Strange Fruit," which is about racism and lynching in America.
"It's more than just singing a song and paying homage to her, there's a need for people to hear the words, to not enjoy the song. Don't enjoy the song, it's not a beautiful song, you know what I'm saying? It's a terrible song but it's a necessary song," Day shared. "There was a lot of sort of trauma built up just from playing her, her life and the heartache from that. Heartache from my own life and my own trauma. Heartache from being a Black woman living in America, just living in the world."
Day says she's excited for people to learn how revolutionary Holiday was not just as a performer, but as an activist.
"People can expect a hero, they can expect the godmother of civil rights and someone they can pay homage to and say thank you to," she revealed. "And inspiration for moving forward in the future because if she could fight, one singular, solo Black woman, and shoulder this burden on her own in the '40s, we definitely can and have to do it now. So I'm excited for how it's received."
