Ryan Reynolds Sends Cheeky Response to David Beckham's Comment About His "Sore Wrist"

Watch : Why Ryan Reynolds Is Ultimate Dad Goals!

Ryan Reynolds' Aviation Gin brand is 21+ for obvious reasons, but so is his latest comment.

Prepare to giggle, because the Green Lantern star just got feisty in the replies of his latest Instagram post.

On Wednesday, Feb. 24, Reynolds shared a picture of himself in front of dozens of bottles of his gin, explaining that he signed 100 of them for BC Liquor Stores. Another image showed him holding a silver Sharpie as he scrawled his signature on the front of several Aviation bottles.

David Beckham responded, "Wow that's a sore wrist if I ever saw one," with a laughing emoji. Reynolds wrote back, "I've intensely trained my wrist since I was 15. Wait... what are we talking about?"

All fans had to say about that joke was, in the words of one Instagram user, "15?! Late bloomer." One person, who said she is the mother of 15 year old, added, "as soon as I read that I knew this was the answer."