How The Great Puts a Modern Spin on a Classic Tale of Power and Greed

If you're looking for an elegant and timeless show about the rise of Catherine the Great, then Hulu's The Great probably isn't the show for you. Fans of the period piece are better suited watching a PBS Masterpiece Classic, rather than Tony McNamara's crass comedy-drama.

And that's totally fine with the Aussie screenwriter, who's admittedly not a fan period dramas in the slightest. In February 2019, he told Deadline, "I used to think, 'If I have to watch people tie their shoes with ribbons, I want to put a gun to my head.'"

Still, his work on The Favourite earned him a nod for Best Original Screenplay at the 91st Academy Awards, and now, his Hulu series is up for Best Comedy at the 2021 Golden Globes.

While one would expect that a show inspired by historical events would be written by a history buff, or, at the very least, someone with immense knowledge on that subject, McNamara is neither of those.