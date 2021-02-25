James Van Der Beek's 4-Year-Old Daughter Rushed to ER After Injury

Watch : James Van Der Beek Recalls 10 Months of "Drastic Changes"

Dawson's Creek alum James Van Der Beek and wife Kimberly Van Der Beek had a scary day this week when they had to rush their daughter Emilia, one of their five children, to the ER after she hit her head.

Kimberly detailed the incident on her Instagram Story on Wednesday, Feb. 24. She included a photo of a medical worker treating the couple's 4-year-old little girl and a closeup pic showing the child with a wound under one of her eyebrows.

"Emilia hit her head on a table. Needed to be glued..." she wrote. "@vikcompletecare_er ONCE AGAIN delivers the ultimate in care."

Kimberly continued, "Not terrible but not an air heal situation. She breathed through it all and the doctors and nurses here have had a [100 emoji] success rate with us of handling situations with fully informed decision offerings, friendliness and care. These two were scared and immediately comforted and commented out the door how 'amazing' they were."

The ER is located in Lakeway, Texas, a small town near Austin. In September, the Van Der Beeks moved from Beverly Hills, Calif. to a community 45 minutes away from Austin, joining scores of people who have fled major cities for more rural and less populated areas amid the coronavirus pandemic.