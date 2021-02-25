Where Do RHOSLC's Stars Rank Among Every Real Housewife Ever?

Watch : "The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City" Trailer

An iconic first season.

The Real Housewives of Salt Last City's freshman season officially came to a close last night (Feb. 24) with the third and final reunion episode.

The RHOSLC ladies definitely went out with a bang after an impressive first season that saw plenty of drama, frights and funny moments.

Heather Gay quickly became a fan favorite and season one MVP with her refreshing honestly, endearing sense of humor and loyalty among her friendships. She also wasn't afraid to stand up to frenemy Jen Shah, who also made a major splash this season with her explosive temper, glass-throwing and glitz and glamor.

All in all, RHOSLC's first season was massively entertaining and we can't wait to see all six ladies return for season two. So where do Heather, Jen, Meredith Marks, Mary Cosby, Whitney Rose and Lisa Barlow rank among the best and worst Real Housewives in Bravo's history?