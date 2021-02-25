Shay Mitchell Reflects on Her Struggle With Prenatal Depression Before Welcoming Baby Atlas

Shay Mitchell wants moms to know they are not alone.
While the Pretty Little Liars star is thrilled to be the proud parent to 16-month-old daughter Atlas, the road to motherhood wasn't a smooth ride.
In a new interview on the Feb. 24 podcast episode of Katie's Crib, Shay revealed her struggle with prenatal depression while expecting.
"For the majority of it, I was so blessed and liked a lot of it, but the parts I didn't like, I'm like, ‘Aww man. Wow.' I want a sibling so bad but I don't want to go through pregnancy again," she shared with host and fellow mom Katie Lowes. "I wasn't that beaming goddess that absolutely loved it. I don't want to do it again because it took a toll on me mentally."
Shay continued, "I had prepartum, not postpartum and that was something I didn't know back then. I only heard of postpartum so I was preparing myself for that but then when I was upset and not feeling my best during, I was like, ‘What's this? Nobody talked about this! I should be so happy right now.' So I'm nervous to go back in for that again."
According to the Mayo Clinic, research suggests that about seven percent of pregnant women experience depression during pregnancy.
Some symptoms of depression, including changes in sleep, energy level, appetite and libido, are similar to symptoms of pregnancy. As a result, the Mayo Clinic warned that expectant moms or their health care provider might attribute these symptoms to pregnancy, rather than depression.
In a recent interview with E! News, Shay opened up about motherhood and shared some wisdom that never goes out of style.
"I would say the best advice is no two experiences are the same," the BÉIS designer shared back in May 2020. "So, you know, don't compare your experience or what you do with anybody else. We're all different and I think taking everything day by day is some of the best advice. I really lean onto that in any circumstance."
And while some may be quick to assume Shay is done having children, the actress insisted in her latest interview that she's open to growing her family.
As she explained, "I feel like if I'm home and I can be comfortable and I don't put the pressure on myself for being on set, doing this, I will be more at ease."