Ashlee Simpson Ross' Husband Evan Ross Recalls Daughter's Fury About Getting a Baby Brother

Watch : Ashlee Simpson & Evan Ross Welcome Baby Boy

Sex reveal "disappointment" is not only reserved for mom and dad. When Ashlee Simpson Ross was pregnant with her and Evan Ross' son last year, their daughter was less than thrilled when she found out that her baby sibling was going to be a boy.

Ashlee, 36, gave birth to Ziggy Blu Ross in October. He joined big sister Jagger Snow Ross, 5, and big brother Bronx Mowgli Wentz, Ashlee's 12-year-old son with ex-husband Pete Wentz. In May, Ashlee hosted a sex reveal party with Evan and their kids for their family over Zoom and posted on Instagram a video of the moment where they cut a cake to reveal its blue cream filling. Jagger looked visibly disappointed.

"Well, she loves the baby but when she found out it was a boy, at first, she was super, super mad," Evan, 32, said on SiriusXM's The Jess Cagle Show on Wednesday, Feb. 24. "She was furious. We did a gender reveal with the whole family on Zoom and I could see her like, on my side and it was like, she broke down, she was like [bends over], 'It's a boy.' [She] was like, so upset."