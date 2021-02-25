Kendall Jenner Heats Up Instagram With Cheeky Bikini Photo

Can you keep up with Kendall Jenner?

The 25-year-old model took to Instagram on Wednesday, Feb. 24 to share a series of photos with her fans. From posting pictures of herself chilling in her car to sharing screenshots of herself FaceTiming with pal Fai Khadra, Kendall published several never-before-seen snapshots from her camera roll.

And less than two weeks after going Instagram official with Devin Booker, the reality star continued to pack on the social media PDA by showing the basketball pro a little love in her post. In one snap shared with her 153 million Instagram followers, Kendall could be seen lounging in a Warren Lotas T-shirt that featured the logo of her main man's team the Phoenix Suns.

But that's not all. Kendall also published pictures from her apparent getaways. Although, she never disclosed her location. She even captioned the photos, "I'm a spy," catching the attention of sister Kim Kardashian.

"Oh, I know!" she commented. "Better than me. LOL."