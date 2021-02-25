Alex Rodriguez Shares Sweet Photo While "Missing" Jennifer Lopez

On Wednesday, Feb. 24, Alex Rodriguez, 45, took to his Instagram to show his 3.9 million fans just how much he's thinking about fiancée Jennifer Lopez, 51, while she's on location filming her upcoming movie Shotgun Wedding in the Dominican Republic.

Along with a selfie of himself with J-Lo's face nuzzled into her man's shoulder, the retired baseball player captioned, "Missing this girl" followed by a green heart emoji.

Earlier this month, amid online rumors involving Alex and Southern Charm star Madison LeCroy, a source exclusively confirmed to E! News that he couldn't join his love on location.

"A-Rod is not going with her to the Dominican," the insider said at the time. "He has his own work and a busy schedule. This is her thing, and she's very excited to get started on the project. They are celebrating Valentine's Day in Miami."

Earlier this week, the Hustlers star took a break from work to celebrate twins Emme and Max's 13th birthday.