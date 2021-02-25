Kylie Jenner Reveals the Delicious Food She Craved While in Labor With Daughter Stormi

Watch : Kylie Jenner Celebrates Stormi's 3rd Birthday With a Dreamy Vacation

Kylie Jenner had one thing on her mind while in labor: bread.

The beauty mogul, who welcomed daughter Stormi in 2018, recalled her labor cravings while on a night out with Caitlyn Jenner on Feb. 24. During the dinner at Craig's in West Hollywood, Calif., Kylie took to her Instagram Story to share the cute tidbit with her fans.

"Fun fact, Craig's in L.A. has the best bread of all time, specifically this one," she said as she zoomed into a bowl of breaded pieces. "This is what I craved my whole labor and it's the first thing I had right after I gave birth to Stormi."

As fans may recall, Kylie, 23, previously opened up about her pregnancy cravings during a 2018 Twitter question and answer session, during which she told fans that she gained 40 lbs. and craved Eggo waffles. "I never liked them before i was pregnant & haven't had one since i had her," she wrote, "So strange! Lol."