Why Bella Thorne Says Being a Disney Star Is Like Having a "Mark" on You

Bella Thorne understands what it's like to be a Disney star—because she's been one.

For three years and 75 episodes, the now-23 year old starred opposite Zendaya on the Disney Channel's Shake It Up!, catapulting the then-teens to household stardom. Following in the footsteps of fellow channel alums like Selena Gomez, Demi Lovato and the Jonas Brothers, the actresses have since forged ahead in their own careers, shaping individual paths post-Disney. In September 2020, Zendaya made history as the youngest star to win the Emmy Award for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series for her performance in Euphoria.

Nearly a decade after their days with the network, Thorne is critical of the perception of Disney stars. "No one gives Disney kids enough f--king credit," she told The Hollywood Reporter. "Like, come on, Dove Cameron is one of the hardest workers I know, and she's an amazing actress. And people still wanna say, 'She's Disney.'"

As she continued, "It's like an immediate 'X' mark that you have to work out of."