Sarah Hyland Is a Redhead: See Her Jaw-Dropping Hair Transformation

Sarah Hyland just debuted her rocking red locks. Scroll on to see the Modern Family star's new look and more celebrity hair transformations.

Sarah Hyland is sporting a new 'do.

The 30-year-old actress said goodbye to brunette and hello to rocking red, posting a picture of her fresh look to Instagram on Wednesday, Feb. 24. 

"Getting back to my Scottish/Irish roots," the Modern Family alum captioned the image. "Also, I'm bored and watched all of Outlander for a second time."

Of course, her fiancé, Wells Adams, was all for the hair change. "I love those redheads, man," the Bachelor in Paradise bartender commented while seeing if fans could pick up on the Matthew McConaughey line from Dazed and Confused. "Name the movie."

Hyland can thank Nikki Lee—a celebrity hairstylist whose clients have also included Hilary Duff, Emma Roberts and Julianne Hough—for the lovely locks.

"I think we should all try red at some point," the co-owner of Nine Zero One in West Hollywood, Calif. wrote on Instagram. "@sarahhyland Ginger Witch."

Hyland isn't the only celebrity who enjoys a style switch-up.

Celebrity At-Home Hair Transformations

Scroll on to see more star-studded hair transformations.

Instagram; Emma McIntyre/Getty Images
Sarah Hyland

The Modern Family star debuted her vibrant red hair on Instagram Feb. 25, 2021.

ABC/Paul Hebert; Instagram
Clare Crawley

When in doubt, think pink! The Bachelorette alum recently debuted a major hair makeover, in which she dyed her hair a pink rose color. "I've been wanting to have some fun and (temporarily) change up my hair for some time now with a fun color," she shared on Instagram on Feb. 6, "so I did it!"

Shutterstock/Dsanchez/CPR/BACKGRID
Margot Robbie

The Bombshell star kissed her blonde hair goodbye and looked unrecognizable with her jet black hair. Margot debuted her major transformation, in which she donned a jet black wig on the set of David O. Russell's mysterious new movie.

Rich Graessle/PPI/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images, Instagram
Shakira

The singer typically sports blonde hair of various shades but went for hot pink in February 2021.

Rob Latour/Shutterstock, Instagram
Demi Lovato

The singer rocked a pretty pink look at the beginning of January 2021.

ABC/Getty Images for dcp/Instagram
Dua Lipa

The "New Rules" singer debuted a dramatic makeover—a blonde bob!—in January 2021.

Shutterstock, Instagram
Liam Payne

The One Direction alum posted a picture of his longer locks on Instagram in January 2021.

Roy Rochlin/WireImage, instagram
Keke Palmer

The star debuted this new hairstyle in January 2021.

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images, Amy Sussman/Getty Images
Miley Cyrus

The singer debuted a short mullet-like hairstyle in January 2020.

Instagram/Getty Images
Ariana Grande

The singer ditched the pony tail for a new romantic hairstyle in November 2020.

Instagram/Getty Images
Vanessa Hudgens

The actress showcased a new short 'do in November 2020.

Instagram
Carson Daly

The television host pulled one over on fans by pretending to shave his head.

Instagram
Kylie Jenner

While most celebs decided to trim their hair, the makeup mogul added some length with the help of some hair extensions.

Instagram
Dua Lipa

The pop singer traded in her blonde and black locks for a new hue: Pink!

Instagram
Carey Hart

The motorcyclist got a major trim with the help of wife Pink and daughter Willow. The singger documented the at-home haircut and captioned the Instagram post, "We've lost it. But we're together! AT HOME."

Instagram
Khloe Kardashian

The reality star, who often changes up her hairstyles, debuted a "bronde" bob with chunky blonde highlights in February 2020.

Getty Images/Twitter
Hayden Panettiere

The Nashville actress chopped off her long locks for the 2011 movie Scream 4 and did it again in December 2019.

Roy Rochlin/Getty Images
Evangeline Lilly

The LOST alum and Ant-Man star shaved her head in November 2019.

Getty Images; Instagram
Ariel Winter

The Modern Family star channeled Ariel, the Little Mermaid in May 2019.

Mireya Acierto/Getty Images, Instagram
Leighton Meester

With help from colorist Aura Friedman and a Keraphix protein treatment from Nexxus, the Gossip Girl star successfully underwent a platinum blonde hair transformation

Jennifer Graylock/Getty Images; Instagram
Julianne Hough

While celebrating Valentine's Day with husband Brooks Laich, the Dancing With the Stars judge debuted her new red hair. 

Instagram / GC Images
Blake Lively

In honor of her upcoming film, The Rhythm Section, the actress shed her usual long blond locks for a black pixie cut. 

Gotham/GC Images/starzfly/Bauergriffin.com
Katie Holmes

The actress debuted a new pixie cut in October 2017.

Getty Images
Cara Delevingne

The model debuted a white-blonde hairstyle in March 2017.

Getty Images/Instagram
Ruby Rose

The Orange Is the New Black star debuted a new pink hairstyle in December 2016.

Vince Flores/startraksphoto.com; Getty Images
Cara Delevingne

The Suicide Squad actress debuted a new lob at San Diego Comic-Con International 2016.

Walter McBride/WireImage
Lin-Manuel Miranda

The Hamilton creator and star debuted a new short 'do after his final performance in the hit Broadway musical.

Getty Images; EVGA / AKM-GSI
Emma Stone

The Amazing Spider-Man actress is best known for her reddish locks. She dyed her hair dark brown in spring 2016 and later debuted a short, platinum 'do—a lighter, shorter version of a style she rocked in late 2013.

Julius Michael / Instagram
Jenny McCarthy

The TV and radio personality debuted a new brunette style with blond highlights in May 2016. "Just when everyone starts going blonde for summer @jennymccarthy does the exact opposite," her hairstylist, Julius Michael, wrote on Instagram.

Can Nguyen/REX/Shutterstock; Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP
Cate Blanchett

The Oscar-winning actress debuted a cotton candy look in March 2016.

View More Photos From Stars' Epic Hair Transformations

