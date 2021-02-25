Paramount+ Is Bringing Back Rugrats and More Nickelodeon Classics

Watch : Former Nickelodeon Stars Reminisce About Their Shows

Tommy, Chuckie and the rest of the Rugrats gang are escaping from the playpen and crawling back to screens.

Nickelodeon's popular children's animated series Rugrats, which signed off in August 2004 after nine seasons, is finding new life on Paramount+ with a CG-animated reimagining of the same title, the streaming platform announced on Wednesday, Feb. 24. Paramount+ is the name for the rebranded CBS All Access that launches on Thursday, March 4.

The project, set to debut in spring 2021, will again focus on a group of toddlers navigating through the world. This includes Tommy Pickles, his bestie Chuckie Finster, Tommy's bossy cousin Angelica Pickles, and twins Phil and Lil DeVille.

A number of the core voice actors will return, including E.G. Daily (Tommy), Nancy Cartwright (Chuckie), Cheryl Chase (Angelica), Cree Summer (Susie Carmichael) and Kath Soucie (Phil and Lil). Nancy, best known for voicing Bart Simpson, replaced Christine Cavanaugh as Chuckie for the final two seasons of the original run.