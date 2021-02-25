Chris Hemsworth’s Son Calls Him His "Special Friend" in Adorable Handwritten Note

Watch : Elsa Pataky Admits Chris Hemsworth Marriage Isn't Perfect

Chris Hemsworth is a proud pops—and clearly the favorite parent.

On Wednesday, Feb. 24, the Avengers actor shared a heartwarming picture of a note that his 7-year-old son, Tristan, wrote to him.

The image showed a piece lined notebook paper with Tristan's perfectly penciled handwriting, reading, "My special friend is dad, together we go in the pool, together they make me feel happy."

Chris, 37, gushed over the sweet letter on Instagram by showing off "My little boys creative writing." He added a heart emoji and sobbing emoji to his post.

Tristan's teacher seemed just as impressed and gave him a positive response at the bottom of the assignment. It read, "Well done Tristan" in green marker.

Perhaps Tristan was referring to some underwater antics he and his dad got up to in the fall. Back in October, Chris shared a hilarious meditation video to his fitness app Centr that featured his twin sons, Sasha and Tristan, crashing his quiet time in the pool.