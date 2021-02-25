Tiger WoodsBlack History MonthGolden GlobesKardashiansBridgertonWatch E!PhotosVideos

This Is Us Returns to the Future: Everything We've Learned So Far

For the first time in season five, This Is Us revealed a couple of new tidbits about the lives of the Pearsons in the future.

Finally, This Is Us went back to the future. 

For the last two seasons, the NBC hit has been showing us bits and pieces of one important date about 11 years in the future, when the entire Pearson family has gathered at Kevin's (Justin Hartley) fancy house. Rebecca (Mandy Moore) appears to be on her death bed, and even uncle Nicky (Griffin Dunne) has come to visit. 

Up until the episode "The Ride," season five had been completely devoid of flash forwards, but now we've finally gotten a glimpse into the lives of two more older Pearsons. We had already met older Tess (Iantha Richardson), who is a social worker. This week, we met older Deja (La Trice Harper), who is training to be a doctor. She's also secretly pregnant, and only her sister Annie (Iyana Hailey) knows about it. 

We saw Annie pick Deja up from work, and the two women drove to Kevin's house together, where Randall (Sterling K. Brown) and Tess met them at the door with hugs. 

It wasn't a whole lot of information, but it was still enlightening. It was also particularly sweet after having just watched a flashback to Annie's birth, when Randall spoke about how he couldn't wait for his kids to have their own kids someday. 

This is just the latest bit of info we've gotten about what's happening on this particular date in the future, but you can scroll down to find out everything else we've learned so far!

NBC
Kevin's Son

We knew about Kevin's middle-school-aged son since we saw him as the family gathered for Rebecca, and as of season five, we know his name: Nicholas!

NBC
Kevin's Daughter

Kevin's daughter was a surprise from the season four finale, since Madison revealed she was pregnant with twins. Her name is Frances. 

NBC
Kevin's House

We saw Kevin rediscover a sketch his dad had made of the house he wanted to build, and now we know he had that house built on the hill next to the family cabin. 

NBC
Brothers Again

By the time this family gathering takes place 12 years after the birthday party at the cabin, Kevin and Randall have apparently mended things. In season five, their relationship has improved, so hopefully it stays that way! 

NBC
Randall and Beth

Despite some questions about whether Randall and Beth's marriage might make it, they're still happily together in the future, which is good to know. 

NBC
Toby's Alone

He says when he arrives at Kevin's house that he talked to Jack, and "they're on their way." We assume that "they" includes Kate, but we don't know, since there's no mention of her. Kate is one of the few who has not yet appeared in this future story yet (along with Miguel). 

NBC
Nicky's in the Picture

Nicky plays a significant role in the family by the time they all gather in Kevin's house in the future. He's sitting by Rebecca's bedside, and Randall asked about him when he arrived at the house. He is also wearing a wedding ring. 

NBC
Rebecca's Not Well

By 12 years in the future, Rebecca's health seems to have deteriorated. Randall has to reintroduce himself when he visits her. 

NBC
Kevin Looks Great

This is what Kevin looks like in the future. That's all. 

NBC
Meet Jack Damon

Kate and Toby's son Jack grows up to be a successful singer. In the latest flashforward, he and his wife Lucy have just had a new baby named Hope. 

NBC
Meet Hailey Damon

The season four finale revealed that Kate and Toby were adopting a daughter, revealed to be played in the future by Adelaide Kane. Her name is Hailey, she works at an art gallery, and she dropped everything to be there to visit her brother's new baby in the hospital. 

NBC
Randall's Daughters

The season five episode "The Ride" finally introduced adult Deja (La Trice Harper) and adult Annie (Iyana Hailey) and brought all of Randall and Beth's daughters together for the first time in the future. We learned that at the time of this gathering around Rebecca's bedside, Deja is studying to be a doctor and is secretly pregnant, and she and Annie are close enough for Annie to be one of the few who knows. Annie also seems to know a lot about babies! 

