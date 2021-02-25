Kylie Jenner's Latest Post Will Give You Keeping Up With the Kardashians Nostalgia

Watch : No, Khloe Kardashian Isn't Dictating Kylie Jenner's Friendships

Kylie Jenner just paid tribute to an iconic moment from Keeping Up With the Kardashians, just weeks before the show launches its final season.

On Feb. 24, the reality star posted a photo of herself to Instagram in which she is rocking high-waisted white pants. The caption—which should be familiar to any KUWTK fan—reads, "You're cute jeans."

It's a nod to the famous (and puzzling) interaction between Kris Jenner and Kendall Jenner, from a 2017 season 13 episode of the family's reality show.

In the episode, Kendall and Kris are lounging outside when Kris tells her daughter, "Those are cute jeans." Kendall blithely responds with, "You're cute jeans." Kris, confused, asks, "Those are mine?"

The model, now irritated, says no, to which Kris asks for clarification on why Kendall said "your cute jeans." Kendall then reiterates "You are cute jeans." The momager, however, never quite gets what her daughter means, and it ends with her still confused. It's perfect television dialogue, honestly—you couldn't script a more comedic misunderstanding.