Kaley Cuoco Recalls Being in a “State of Shock” Over Jim Parsons Ending Big Bang Theory

Watch : See Kaley Cuoco's Reaction to "The Big Bang Theory" Ending

For fans of The Big Bang Theory, Kaley Cuoco will always be their Penny. She played the Cheesecake Factory waitress for 12 seasons, long enough for viewers to see her become a pharmaceutical rep and even get married to her nerdy next door neighbor.

But three years after the sitcom came to an end, Cuoco is opening up about how she really felt saying goodbye to her character.

When speaking with Variety for its cover story on Wednesday, Feb. 24, the actress said she was "blown away" by the decision to end the show.

She explained that the show's co-creator, Chuck Lorre, called all the core actors into his office during the summer of 2018, around the time the cast started filming the 12th season. Cuoco and her co-star Johnny Galecki had "talked a lot about" the possibility of a 13th season and expected the group to discuss it together. She recalled, "Did we want to do it? And we really did."