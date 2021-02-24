Queer Eye's Karamo Brown Opens Up on His Dating Life

Karamo Brown is ready to find that special someone.
Last year—following his split from Ian Jordan, his fiancé and partner of 10 years—the Queer Eye host even said he'd be willing to become the Bachelor.
But now? "That will not be happening," Karamo told E! News' Justin Sylvester on Wednesday, Feb. 24's Just the Sip. "For me, being 40 now, dating is such an intimate thing."
"Like, to be very honest with you...I was in a place where I was ready to get married and I'm still in that place," he continued. "I just broke up the man I was with, but I wake up every day and I literally yearn. I'm that guy who wants marriage."
Not only that, but Karamo also wants to give his two sons—Jason "Rachel" Brown and his half-brother Chris, whom Karamo officially adopted in 2011—additional siblings.
"You know, I didn't get the opportunity to have my son when he was a baby; I got him when he was 10," the TV host explained. "I want a little baby, and now I have the financial resources, I have security in my life, I could do it."
More specifically, Karamo wants twin girls. "I think they'd be so cute," he told Justin. "I'd spoil them."
Karamo even has his dream house that he wants to raise his sons and future twin daughters in picked out. All that's missing is that special someone!
Not to worry, though—the I Am Perfectly Designed author has a plan.
"I need to know that whoever I'm dating, we're on the same page because truth be told—and you'll hear this first—by 2023, I gotta be married," Karamo expressed. "I want to be married."
"I don't have time to play," he added. "I know what I want."
Of course, dating isn't the easiest thing to do at the moment—especially for someone who hasn't tried in more than a decade.
"The dating world has changed in the past 10 years since I was originally in it," Karamo explained. "People will make you think all types of things about yourself and you'll have to really back up and be like, 'Hold on, I know better.'"
He's not giving up hope, though: "I believe that as long as I keep my faith, keep my morals and keep my ethics, I will be able to weed out anyone whose intentions aren't right."
Listen to the complete episode of Just the Sip to hear Karamo and Justin talk about his new skincare line MANTL, guest-hosting Maury, Black visibility on television and more.