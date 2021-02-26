Let's Give Nicole Kidman's The Undoing Coats All the Awards

Watch : Necessary Realness: Do "The Undoing"

If you watched The Undoing, you know there were many stars in the hit show.

There was Nicole Kidman as Grace Fraser, the wronged wife at the center of the series. There was Hugh Grant as Jonathan Fraser, her husband-turned-suspect in his lover's murder trial. There were also an array of supporting players—Édgar Ramírez as Detective Joe Mendoza, Noah Jupe as their son, Henry Fraser; Lily Rabe as their friend, Sylvia Steinetz; and, of course, Matilda De Angelis as the deceased Elena Alves. But, among the all-star cast was another emerging star not listed in the credits: Grace Fraser's fabulous coat collection.

Ever since the camera zoomed in on Grace wrapped up in an oxblood fur coat at a Manhattan crosswalk seven minutes into the first episode, fashion lovers rejoiced. In the mix of a nail-biting murder case, it was a signal that the show was also going to serve up bold—and perhaps even divisive—style.