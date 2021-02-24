Mandy Moore Reveals the Sweet Inspiration for Baby Boy August's Name

Watch : Mandy Moore Gives Birth to Baby No. 1!

Mandy Moore announced on Tuesday, Feb. 23, that she gave birth to her and husband Taylor Goldsmith's first child, a baby boy named August, and his name bears a special meaning for the couple.

No, they did not conceive the child, nicknamed Gus, last August. However, it was the month that a newly pregnant Mandy discovered she was going to become a boy mom.

"It was last August when @taylordawesgoldsmith and I found out we were having a boy (it's also Taylor's birth month) and we always loved the name..." the This Is Us actress and singer wrote on Instagram on Wednesday, Feb. 24. "So it was settled very early on in our book."

Mandy, 36, revealed both her pregnancy and her child's sex last September, almost two years after she married Taylor, 35.

In her post, Mandy shared a photo of baby August lying while partially covered by a white patterned muslin swaddle blanket and over it, a smaller, custom-made dark gray blanket with August's name embroidered on it, with the A and the T highlighted in pink and white around the other letters, which are light gray.