Mandy Moore Reveals the Sweet Inspiration for Baby Boy August's Name

Mandy Moore revealed on Feb. 23, 2021 that she and husband Taylor Goldsmith welcomed their first child, a baby boy named August. Find out what inspired their son's name.

Watch: Mandy Moore Gives Birth to Baby No. 1!

Mandy Moore announced on Tuesday, Feb. 23, that she gave birth to her and husband Taylor Goldsmith's first child, a baby boy named August, and his name bears a special meaning for the couple.

No, they did not conceive the child, nicknamed Gus, last August. However, it was the month that a newly pregnant Mandy discovered she was going to become a boy mom.

"It was last August when @taylordawesgoldsmith and I found out we were having a boy (it's also Taylor's birth month) and we always loved the name..." the This Is Us actress and singer wrote on Instagram on Wednesday, Feb. 24. "So it was settled very early on in our book."

Mandy, 36, revealed both her pregnancy and her child's sex last September, almost two years after she married Taylor, 35.

In her post, Mandy shared a photo of baby August lying while partially covered by a white patterned muslin swaddle blanket and over it, a smaller, custom-made dark gray blanket with August's name embroidered on it, with the A and the T highlighted in pink and white around the other letters, which are light gray.

Mandy Moore and Taylor Goldsmith's Cutest Pictures

"Then for our anniversary in November, T gifted me with this blanket with the 'A' (for Amanda) made from extra material from my wedding dress and 'T' (for Taylor) from his wedding shirt," the star wrote. "Felt like a very fitting amalgamation of our whole story. I can't wait to pass this on to our sweet August one day."

Mandy's announcement on Tuesday about baby August's birth came three days after the U.K.'s Princess Eugenie revealed the name of her own newborn first child and son, also named August, who is currently the youngest member of her royal family.

Todd Williamson/E! Entertainment

According to the Social Security Administration, the name August ranked No. 167 in the United States in 2019 and its popularity has grown domestically every year since 2014.

