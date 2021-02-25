Why Marnee Carpenter Feels Hannibal Lecter's Absence on Clarice Shouldn't Matter

Watch : "The Silence of the Lambs" Turns 30: E! News Rewind

No Hannibal, no problem.

In an exclusive chat with E! News, Clarice's Marnee Carpenter sounded off on criticism that the lack of Hannibal Lecter has been felt in the new CBS crime drama. Specifically, Carpenter, who portrays serial killer survivor Catherine Martin, called out this commentary as "a weak argument."

"I feel like it's a cheap shot because Lecter's been done so much, and wonderfully at that," she exclusively shared. "I love Anthony Hopkins; it does not get better than him. So, because this character has been done so well, and a few times, we can let that rest."

Hopkins won Best Actor at the 64th Academy Awards for his portrayal of Dr. Hannibal Lecter in the 1991 film, The Silence of the Lambs. The character was later revived, and played by Mads Mikkelsen, for NBC's Hannibal.

As she continued, Carpenter acknowledged that Clarice was "a reboot in a way" as it is a continuation of Agent Starling's story. "I feel like shows get a lot of heat for being reboots," she added. "So, instead we're going into these characters that were kind of left alone and not really dissected or shown their storylines."