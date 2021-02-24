Tiger WoodsBlack History MonthGolden GlobesKardashiansBridgertonWatch E!PhotosVideos

Katharine McPhee Gives Birth: Look Back at Her Romance With David Foster

See how Katharine McPhee and David Foster's love story began before they welcomed their first child together, a baby boy.

Katharine McPhee is officially a mom!

The Smash actress welcomed her first child with husband David Foster, his team confirmed to E! News on Wednesday, Feb. 24.

"Katharine McPhee and David Foster have welcomed a healthy baby boy," a rep for the couple told People. "Mom, Dad and son are all doing wonderfully."

At this time, the pair is keeping details of their little one to themselves. However, just before the American Idol alum gave birth to her baby boy, she shared a rare glimpse of her pregnancy.

"Now that I am having a boy," she said on the Women on Top podcast, "there are different things I need to worry about to teach him, versus the things I would be thinking about with a girl...I think men have different issues and different things to worry about."

This is the Scorpion star's first baby and David's fifth child. He is the proud dad to Erin Foster, Amy Foster, Sara Foster, Allison Jones Foster and Jordan Foster.

photos
2021 Celebrity Babies

It was just four months ago E! News reported the couple was expecting their first child together

"Katharine has always wanted to be a mom and to have a baby with David," a source shared with us last October. "They weren't necessarily trying for a baby but were open to it happening this year. Since work has slowed down for both of them, they knew this year would be a great time for it to happen."

The source noted, "Erin Foster joked that their kids will be the same age."

News of the duo's little one comes over a year after they tied the knot at the church of St. Yeghiche in London. To see how Katharine and David's love story began, scroll through our gallery below!

Frederick M. Brown/ Getty Images
An Unlikely Bond

Rewind all the way back to 2006, when the pair meet on season 5 of American Idol. The record producer serves as Katharine's mentor on the singing competition, which kickstarts several musical collaborations and chance run-ins at celebrity events over the next several years. 

Kevin Mazur/WireImage
Sparks Fly

In May 2017, eyewitnesses spot the undercover lovebirds enjoying a "very intimate" dinner date in Malibu. "By the end of the date, Katharine sat on David's side of the table and cuddled him with a blanket," a source shares with E! News

London Ent / Splash News
Slam Dunk

After a fairly quiet summer, Katharine and David heat up once again at a Los Angeles Lakers game in November 2017. The Smash star also attends the performer's 68th birthday celebration alongside David's daughters Erin Foster and Sara Foster, as well as his stepsons Brody Jenner and Brandon Jenner.

Kevin Mazur/VF20/WireImage
Addressing the Rumors

The "Over It" songstress plays coy about the dynamics of their relationship in a 2017 interview with Health magazine, sharing, "We're very close friends, and we've been friends for a long time. I'm really, really fond of him, and I think he's an incredible person... People can say whatever they want."

Bruce/MSBH / BACKGRID
Sealed With a Smooch

It's official! By December of that year, the couple is kissing in public (pictured here leaving the Beverly Hills restaurant E Baldi) and an insider tells E! News Katharine and David are "more serious than they have ever been." Adds the source, "David is usually a playboy but Katharine has made him change his ways, and he is really comfortable with her." 

Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Bumble
Under the Mistletoe

Their talents unite during a star-studded holiday bash, where the couple performs lively renditions of "White Christmas" and "My Grown Up Christmas List." 

BACKGRID
Ooh La La

From Paris with love! Katharine and David round out 2017 with a getaway to Paris. "They couldn't keep their hands off each other," an eyewitness describes of their rendezvous, "and immediately took a romantic walk through the rainy streets of Paris." 

Dave Benett/Getty Images for BVLGARI and EJAF
Taking Things Slow

Not so fast, you two. In January 2018, a source tells E! News the couple isn't rushing down the aisle: "David has not shown any interest in getting married again. He hasn't discounted how he feels about Katharine but there are no plans for them to even get engaged anytime soon."

George Pimentel/Getty Images
The First Monday in May

Katharine and David show off their undeniable chemistry at the 2018 Met Gala. A red carpet to remember, no doubt!

Katharine McPhee/Instagram
Here Comes the Bride

In July of that year, E! News reports that David has finally popped the question while on vacation with Katharine in Europe. "Katharine has been wanting this for a while now," a source reveals. "David has been planning the engagement, but has kept it very secretive. Only a few family members knew about his plans."

Rob Latour/Shutterstock
Smitten

The two are smitten with each other at the 2018 Carousel Of Hope Ball. Katharine sizzles in a pink satin dress, while her beau opts for something more classic.

Vince Flores/startraksphoto.com
Walk of Fame

It's a reunion! The couple supports and celebrates American Idol's Simon Cowell as he receives his Hollywood Walk of Fame star in Los Angeles in 2018.

Venturelli/Getty Images for Bulgari
Date Night

It's date night! The two lovebirds attend Elton John's famous Oscar Viewing Party in 2018.

Michael Simon / startraksphoto.com
Red Carpet Ready

The couple poses for the camera on the red carpet at the 2019 American Icon Awards gala.

MediaPunch/Shutterstock
Pretty in Pink

Think pink! The actress lights up the red carpet with her mesmerizing gown at the Breast Cancer Research Foundation's 2019 Hot Pink Party. Her man wears a traditional black and white suit.

Dan Wooller/Shutterstock
It's Showtime!

After scoring the lead in the London production of Sara Bareilles' Tony-nominated show, the pair attends the press night after-party for Waitress: The Musical in 2019.

GORC/GC Images
Just Married

On June 28, 2019, the lovebirds tie the knot at the church of St. Yeghiche in London.

"Exactly 13 years ago today my very first single, 'Somewhere Over The Rainbow,' was released right after Idol. Today... I'm marrying the man who produced it," the bride posted on Instagram. "Life is full of beautiful coincidences, isn't it? Thank you for taking me over the rainbow, David."

 

Instagram
Baby News

In October 2020, a source confirms to E! News that the couple is expecting their first child together.

Instagram
Heart-Eyes

The American Idol alum gushes over the music producer on Valentine's Day 2021, sharing on Instagram, "My forever Valentine!! My best friend, my favorite person, my motivator, my everyday!"

SPOT / BACKGRID
Out and About

Before welcoming her little one, the singer is spotted enjoying an afternoon outing with her husband in Beverly Hills.

