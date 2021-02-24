Katharine McPhee Gives Birth, Welcomes First Baby With David Foster

Watch : Katharine McPhee Is Pregnant, Expecting Baby No. 1 With David Foster

Katharine McPhee has landed the role of a lifetime: mom.

The American Idol alum has given birth to her first child with husband David Foster.

A rep for the couple told People, "Katharine McPhee and David Foster have welcomed a healthy baby boy. Mom, Dad and son are all doing wonderfully."

Moments before the news broke, Katharine revealed she was expecting a son during an appearance on the Women on Top podcast.

"Now that I am having a boy," she described, "there are different things I need to worry about to teach him, versus the things I would be thinking about with a girl.... I think men have different issues and different things to worry about."

In addition to his new bundle of joy, Foster is also dad to Erin Foster, Amy Foster, Sara Foster, Allison Jones Foster and Jordan Foster.

In early October, a source confirmed to E! News that the 36-year-old Smash alum was pregnant with her and the 71-year-old music producer's baby.